Joel Matip Injury Likely to Rule Star Defender Out for Busy Festive Period at Liverpool

Joel Matip will be forced to miss Liverpool's busy schedule before the new year after tests at Melwood revealed the defender's latest injury.

Having only just returned from a thigh problem, featuring against Chelsea and Stoke in the Reds' most recent Premier League matches, Matip could now be forced to sit out of the Liverpool squad until 2018.

"It looks like Joel Matip is out. After the [Stoke] game he had a problem, he felt something muscle-wise," Jürgen Klopp confirmed, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"We have to make the final assessment but it doesn't look like he is available for tomorrow [Saturday]. That's pretty much all.

"Adam Lallana is still building up his fitness; Ragnar Klavan was ill but hopefully, he is not anymore, especially when you think about Joel Matip's situation. It's not that we have a big choice to make in defence, so that's the situation."

The 26-year-old defender moved to Liverpool in 2016, completing a similar transfer to Arsenal's Sead Kolašinac by leaving German side Schalke 04 on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

Matip has gone on to represent Liverpool over 50 times in all competitions, scoring two goals, the most recent of which came in a 4-1 victory over West Ham.

The news of Matip's month-long injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Klopp.

With a difficult away trip against Brighton on Saturday, Liverpool welcome Spartak Moscow to Anfield in the Champions League before local rivals Everton make the short trip across town on matchday 16 in the Premier League.