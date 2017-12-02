Jurgen Klopp Confirms January Loan Move Possible for Talented Liverpool Ace Marko Grujic

Marko Grujic could be in line for a January loan move away from Liverpool to boost his first-team experience, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The German was quoted by the Liverpool Echo as he explained why he was tempted to send the midfield out temporarily to give him some much needed development away from Anfield.

Grujic has only made 13 senior appearances for the Reds since he joined them in January 2016, and his agent revealed back in November that it was high time that the centre midfielder began to fulfil his potential by gaining first-team football somewhere - whether on loan or permanently.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Klopp stated that he agreed with those sentiments and he was ready to allow the Serbia international to head out for six months to gain valuable experience in a first-team environment.

He said: “He’s right, Marko deserves to play more now. If it’s not possible here then we need to think about it (a loan).

“I like the boy a lot. He has made progress like hell. His heading is outstanding but he doesn’t make the squad a lot which isn’t the best thing for him for sure.

Happy that Marko Grujic is going out on loan. He hasn’t featured as much, Under 23’s football isn’t good enough for him, Klopp doesn’t think he’s good enough for the first team and he needs as much first team action as he can.



Should offer him to lower half of the top leagues. — SamueI (@VintageSalah) November 26, 2017

“We will think about it. We always want to help the players. First of all as a club we have to think about ourselves.

“I really see Marko in the future playing for Liverpool. But he’s not playing in the moment so we have to see what we can do to make it more likely that he comes through in the near future.”

Grujic joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade for around £5m almost two years ago, but has found his path to the starting lineup blocked by Liverpool's myriad of midfield options.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana have stood in his way, particularly in the past year, and Grujic will need game time away from Merseyside if he is to become the player that many touted him to become when he broke onto the scene at his former club.

