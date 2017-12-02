Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri Claims That Controlling the Game's Pace Was Crucial in Napoli Win

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri revealed that slowing down Napoli was an important factor in their 1-0 victory over the league leaders on Friday evening.

A 13th minute Gonzalo Higuain goal was enough for the Old Ladies to take the three points and close the gap on Napoli to just one point.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Speaking after the game in his press conference, Allegri credited Juventus' victory to holding out under pressure and slowing down 'devastating' Napoli.





According to Football Italia, the 50-year-old said: "In the first half, we held out well under the pressure and tended to break free from it, while in the second half we managed to slow down the Napoli moves.

"Mairizio Sarri's side played very well and to leave here with a clean sheet, we needed a performance like that. Napoli play wonderful football and if you let them pick up the pace, then they become devastating."

Speaking on 'relaxed' goalscorer Higuain, the manager revealed that the striker wasn't going to play because of surgery he had earlier in the week, but circumstances forced him to start the forward.





He continued by saying: "He was relaxed, because until yesterday, he thought he wasn't going to play. Then Mario Mandzukic got hurt and I was forced to play Higuain."

Juventus will now switch their focus to the Champions League as they play their last group D game away to Olympiacos, needing a victory to secure qualification to the next round.

They then face another big match in Serie A next Saturday as they host Inter Milan, who could take top spot with a victory over Chievo Verona.