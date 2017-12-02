Juventus Star Gonzalo Higuain Reveals Who He Was Looking for After Scoring the Winner Against Napoli

Gonzalo Higuain became the most despised man in Naples (again) after netting against his former club Napoli during their crucial Serie A defeat to Juventus on Friday night.

The Argentine made a dramatic return to the southern city as he scored the opener and winner only ten minutes after the beginning of the match.

Napoli suffered their first league defeat of the season and have seen the Old Lady dangerously narrowing the gap with them in the league table, as the two giants are now separated by only one point.

#Napoli 0 v 1 #Juventus great game but traditional coloured blue v stripes was missing the vibes for me #panini — Tulio (@2tulios) December 2, 2017

Higuain was the man of a match that, until a few days ago, he wasn't even sure to be able to dispute, as he underwent surgery after breaking his hand during training.

His name among the starting XI had surprised many, especially Napoli fans and chiefs who thought that he would have been sidelined.

After sending the ball past goalkeeper Reina, Higuain didn't think twice and celebrated vividly, the stadium fallen silent around him.

Interviewed by Premium Sport in the aftermath of the game, the Argentine was asked to describe his celebration and why he seemed to be looking for someone: "After the goal, I was trying to find (Aurelio) De Laurentiis (Napoli's chairman), but maybe he was hiding."

The Argentine also commented on the San Paolo stadium fans who booed him throughout the whole match: "The three years when I lived in Naples will never change, even if they're booing me. I have friends in Napoli and everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"The surgery wasn't easy, but it was the best we could do for my health and availability to play. The manager decided to make me play and I tried to give everything even though I wasn't 100% fit."

Napoletani dove siete?? +3 💪⚪️⚫️ A post shared by Gonzalo Higuain (@gonzalohiguain9_) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Shortly after netting, Higuain was seen arguing first with Lorenzo Insigne and then with Dries Mertens. However, he denied and said: "I have a good relationship with my ex-teammate, I was with them for three years and we have a nice friendship."