Liverpool Fans Are Asked to Rate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Out of 10 & They Don't Hold Back

Liverpool fans were asked on Twitter to rate the newly acquired £35m man from Arsenal out of ten. The former Arsenal player moved to Liverpool in the hopes of playing in his favoured position, centre midfield.

However, since signing for the Anfield club Chamberlain has struggled to cement his place in the first team, losing out to Phillipe Coutinho, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum. Chamberlain has made eleven appearances for Liverpool but scored only one goal for the club.

Rate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's start to life at Liverpool out of 🔟 pic.twitter.com/Sa2ii4CDpS — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) November 30, 2017

Chamberlain received mixed reviews from fans online. Some felt that although he has found it difficult to impose himself on the team so far, Chamberlain would eventually come good for the Merseyside team.

6.5. Yet to hit the standards he can. And also the Klopp effect will be there soon. Hopefully at the end of the season he’s rated at 8.5. — Rai (@AhmedRaiahmed20) November 30, 2017