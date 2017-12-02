Liverpool Fans Are Asked to Rate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Out of 10 & They Don't Hold Back

Liverpool fans were asked on Twitter to rate the newly acquired £35m man from Arsenal out of ten. The former Arsenal player moved to Liverpool in the hopes of playing in his favoured position, centre midfield.
However, since signing for the Anfield club Chamberlain has struggled to cement his place in the first team, losing out to Phillipe Coutinho, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum. Chamberlain has made eleven appearances for Liverpool but scored only one goal for the club.
Rate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's start to life at Liverpool out of 🔟 pic.twitter.com/Sa2ii4CDpS— Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) November 30, 2017
Chamberlain received mixed reviews from fans online. Some felt that although he has found it difficult to impose himself on the team so far, Chamberlain would eventually come good for the Merseyside team.
6.5. Yet to hit the standards he can. And also the Klopp effect will be there soon. Hopefully at the end of the season he’s rated at 8.5.— Rai (@AhmedRaiahmed20) November 30, 2017
7.... showing great potential now after slow start— Colm O Connor (@colm_o) December 1, 2017
However, some supporters found it difficult to overlook Chamberlain's price tag, especially when comparing him to other players who cost a similar amount.
5.5 imo. Average considering he cost as much as Salah, but i think he'll turn out fine. Probably not as a starter as long as we dont play 3 at the back.— Jorsch_LFC (@JanoschHache) December 1, 2017
5.5 . we paid £40m for him— Napcat (@serumq) November 30, 2017
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was blamed by some supporters for the 24-year-old's poor start to life at the club due to the lack of playing time Chamberlain has received:
Klopp should give him more time .. 6/10 till now— Ajay Sapkota (@AjaySapkota1) December 1, 2017
Considering playing time. 7/10— kop in full voice (@LFC_Klopped) November 30, 2017
Liverpool are currently fifth in the table and are unbeaten in the league since losing 4-1 to Tottenham in October. Although they are outside of the Champions League places Liverpool are only two points behind Chamberlain's former club Arsenal.