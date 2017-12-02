Liverpool Fans Are Asked to Rate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Out of 10 & They Don't Hold Back

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Liverpool fans were asked on Twitter to rate the newly acquired £35m man from Arsenal out of ten. The former Arsenal player moved to Liverpool in the hopes of playing in his favoured position, centre midfield. 

However, since signing for the Anfield club Chamberlain has struggled to cement his place in the first team, losing out to Phillipe Coutinho, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum. Chamberlain has made eleven appearances for Liverpool but scored only one goal for the club.

Chamberlain received mixed reviews from fans online. Some felt that although he has found it difficult to impose himself on the team so far, Chamberlain would eventually come good for the Merseyside team.

However, some supporters found it difficult to overlook Chamberlain's price tag, especially when comparing him to other players who cost a similar amount.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was blamed by some supporters for the 24-year-old's poor start to life at the club due to the lack of playing time Chamberlain has received:

Liverpool are currently fifth in the table and are unbeaten in the league since losing 4-1 to Tottenham in October. Although they are outside of the Champions League places Liverpool are only two points behind Chamberlain's former club Arsenal.

