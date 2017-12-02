Napoli Dominated Juventus in Every Possible Way Claims Maurizio Sarri Despite Defeat

The two frontrunner of Serie A went head-to-head on Friday night. Juventus picked up all three points courtesy of a solitary Gonzalo Higuain strike. However, Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri claims that his team dominated the game and bemoaned the fatigue that came upon them.





Sarri claimed his side “dominated Juventus in every conceivable way”, despite his side coming up short in the encounter with the reigning Serie A champions.

The defeat by Juve was their first in the league this season and first at home since February and the defeat pulled the bitter rivals to within one point of Napoli who sit atop the table.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Despite the narrow defeat, Sarri couldn’t fault the effort and desire of his players and lamented the fatigue factor that took over.

He claimed in his post-match press conference: “We dominated Juventus in every conceivable way and didn't allow them much, but at this moment we aren't as sharp up front and are not transforming this dominance into goals.”

He went on to say: “I complimented the team and if we lose one Serie A game after nine months, that's not a disaster. With a bit of sharpness, we would've won. I don't want to see any heads drop. We know that we've got three world-class strikers and will get them back to their best soon.”

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The defeat was a crushing one for Napoli as it was a chance to cement themselves firmly at the top of the table. However, what this reveals is that the monopoly of Serie A that Juventus have held for many years is at serious risk.

With Roma and Napoli proving more than viable challengers and the resurgence of Inter Milan has added another interesting component, this will surely be one of the most interesting seasons in Serie A in recent years.