Newcastle Takeover Talk Continues as Amanda Staveley Tables 'One-Off' Offer to Mike Ashley

The potential Newcastle United takeover has taken another twist, as Amanda Staveley has reportedly sent current owner Mike Ashley a 'one-off' offer to take control at St James' Park.

Reports from the Shields Gazette claim that Staveley and her PCP Capital Partners Group had a £300m bid rejected by Mike Ashley rejected recently.

The new offer is apparently lower than the initial £300m offer, although the apparent finality of the bid could force the hand of Mike Ashley into selling the club.

Staveley has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the North East side during this period of due diligence in order to thrash out a prospective deal.

Mike Ashley put Newcastle up for sale in October, hoping to finalise the sale of the club by the end of December in order to give any new owner the January transfer window to begin any immediate investment back into the club.

One man who will be hoping the takeover will be finished sooner rather than later is manager Rafael Benitez.

His side have slipped to 12th in the Premier League after a run of four league defeats in their last five games.

Benitez will hope the fortunes of his side can change, although face the daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to face his former side Chelsea in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.