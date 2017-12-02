Newcastle Takeover Talk Continues as Amanda Staveley Tables 'One-Off' Offer to Mike Ashley

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

The potential Newcastle United takeover has taken another twist, as Amanda Staveley has reportedly sent current owner Mike Ashley a 'one-off' offer to take control at St James' Park.

Reports from the Shields Gazette claim that Staveley and her PCP Capital Partners Group had a £300m bid rejected by Mike Ashley rejected recently.

The new offer is apparently lower than the initial £300m offer, although the apparent finality of the bid could force the hand of Mike Ashley into selling the club. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Staveley has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the North East side during this period of due diligence in order to thrash out a prospective deal. 

Mike Ashley put Newcastle up for sale in October, hoping to finalise the sale of the club by the end of December in order to give any new owner the January transfer window to begin any immediate investment back into the club.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

One man who will be hoping the takeover will be finished sooner rather than later is manager Rafael Benitez. 

His side have slipped to 12th in the Premier League after a run of four league defeats in their last five games. 

Benitez will hope the fortunes of his side can change, although face the daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to face his former side Chelsea in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters