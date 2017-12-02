Paul Clement Treating Stoke & West Brom Matches as a 'Cup Final' With Pressure Growing at Swansea

Swansea manager Paul Clement has said that he needs to treat his upcoming matches against Stoke and West Brom 'like a cup final' as he looks to get the club out of the bottom three.

The Swans are without a win since October 14, with their only win away of the Premier League season coming in August.

Off to Stoke Vs Swansea with @Brindley1995...not sure how he’s convinced me to do this but should be fun! As long as we see goals, please. Even one goal will be nice. — Alex (@baggieal) December 2, 2017

The club travel to the bet365 stadium on Saturday to take on a Stoke City side who are also struggling for points, before West Brom make the trip to south Wales on matchday 16.

"This is a really important game and we need to treat it like a cup final," Clement said, as reported by the Daily Mail. "The reason is we are five games away now from the halfway point.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"You never want to get cut adrift, but the fact is we are not at this moment.

"The gap between us and 12th position is six points, so we are far from being cut adrift.

"As more games go by there is that concern that it can potentially happen, but there are others struggling for form and confidence who have not put points on the board themselves.

"It was a massive turning point for us when we beat Stoke at the end of last season," he added. "It was a critical point of the season and the margins went our way, so hopefully we can turn that corner again."