Paul Pogba Sends Get Well Message to Benjamin Mendy Ahead of Manchester Derby

Paul Pogba has engaged in some light-hearted banter with his friend Benjamin Mendy ahead of this weekend. The two Manchester clubs face each other next weekend and there is no doubt, barring injury, that Pogba will be out there with his team. However, Mendy who ruptured his ACL will most definitely miss out.

But despite missing the game with injury, there is no doubt that Mendy will make his presence known. Since Mendy has returned to the bench, he can regularly be seen hopping around celebrating the goals with the utmost passion.

He is determined to not let his injury quell his love for the game and that could be seen in the midweek game against Southampton. Raheem curled in the winner late in the game and Mendy could be seen running down the touchline to celebrate with his teammates.

Ruptured ACL but who cares after a 95th minute winner 😂😂😂😂 #LookAtMeRunning 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kphW7mNZTH — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 29, 2017

However, in quotes from the Metro, Pogba has urged his friend to focus on recovery rather than further risk aggravating his injury. He said “Ben, calm your heart, calm your heart. Get some rest, and come back. We see you run when you [City] score… but you are injured, aren’t you? What are doing?! You’d better rest."

Pogba made sure to leave the interview with some cheeky banter and love. He said, “Wishing you a lot of happiness, wishing you all the health, and I hope that you will come back soon, and that you will make your team lose!”

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The upcoming Manchester derby might be one of the most anticipated in recent history. With City on record-breaking pace and dismantling teams by the week, United will surely be looking to hand City their first defeat of the season and pull within touching distance.

Throw in the tumultuous relationship between Guardiola and Mourinho and it appears that a thrilling encounter is on the horizon.