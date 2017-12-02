Premier League Linked Kostas Manolas Signs New Deal at Roma Which Extends His Stay Until 2022

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Roma defender Kostas Manolas has officially signed a new deal with the club which will keep him there until June 2022. 

Manolas joined Roma in 2014 and has made 143 appearances since for the club, scoring five times in those games.

The Greek international's future has been in doubt though. He's been linked with moves to the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and Zenit Saint Petersburg. But the new contract should seemingly put all speculation to bed. 

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

Manolas revealed that he was delighted that he and the club could come to an agreement. According to Roma's official website, the 26-year-old said that "I am very happy to sign this extension. I wanted to stay, the club wanted me to stay, and we were able to reach an agreement.

"I'm ready to do the best I can, as I always have, for this team. I want to win something with this club." 

Roma's sporting director Monchi was also delighted with the contract extension and is now looking towards future goals. He said that "we are very pleased with this contract extension. Both the player and the club wanted to reach an agreement, and now we will go forward together, aiming for some important targets." 

Roma are currently fourth in the Serie A league table, below Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli. However, they have a game-in-hand over the latter two teams. A victory would see them go level on points with second-placed Juventus.

But their next game comes in the Champions League as they face Qarabag FK in their final fixture in group C, with a win being enough to see them qualify for the next round.

