Liverpool showed just how good it can be on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's team destroyed Brighton 5-1 thanks to its offensive firepower. Elsewhere, 10-man Tottenham managed to earn a point against Watford in an entertaining 1-1 affair at Vicarage Road.
Sam Allardyce won his first match in charge with Everton as the Toffees won 2-0 against Huddersfield while Alan Pardew came away with a point against his former club as West Brom tied 0-0 with Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Leicester City won 1-0 against Burnley thanks to Demarai Gray's goal while Chelsea routed Newcastle 3-1 in the early fixture.
Rampant Liverpool Roast Brighton with dazzling display of attacking power
Liverpool thrashed Brighton 5-1 away from home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The visitors took the lead midway through the first half, as Emre Can powered home a header from Philippe Coutinho's corner. The Reds doubled their lead almost immediately, as Roberto Firmino finished off a flowing counter-attacking move with a smart finish.
Firmino scored his second of the afternoon early in the second half, arrowing a close-range shot into the top corner after another incisive breakaway.
Brighton hit back quickly, with Glenn Murray converting confidently from the penalty spot. Coutinho put the game to bed late on minute, after drilling home a free-kick from the edge of the area.
Liverpool dominated possession from the word go, as Brighton sat deep and attempted to frustrated Jürgen Klopp's side. Firmino should have opened the scoring in the fourth minute, as he escaped from Brighton defender Gaëtan Bong, only to head Philippe Coutinho's sweetly struck corner over the crossbar.
Brighton's veteran striker Murray should have given the hosts the lead in the 16th minute - Izzy Brown burst down the left wing, before cutting back and playing a perfect pass to Murray, who turned well but blasted his shot wide of Simon Mignolet's near post from close-range. The game began to open up, as the hosts began to grow in confidence.
The visitors broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, as the game suddenly burst into life after a period of frustration for the Reds. Coutinho arched a corner into the box with pin-point accuracy, before Can leapt above Shane Duffy to crash a towering header beyond the helpless Seagulls stopper Matthew Ryan.
The Reds had the hosts on the ropes, and doubled their lead a minute later, as Firmino fired home from a blistering counter-attack. Mohamed Salah surged through the middle of the park, before flicking the ball to Coutinho on his left. The talismanic Brazilian slid a tantalising ball across the face of goal, allowing Firmino to crash home a close-range finish.
Two minutes into the second half, Murray was made to pay for squandering a golden chance in-front of goal. Brighton broke well down the left, but a leaping Murray somehow couldn't convert and Salah broke away, surging up the pitch, cutting inside to lay a ball on the plate fore Firmino who rifled a finish into the top corner.
Murray atoned for his miss just three minutes later, as he coolly converted a 51st minute penalty after Jordan Henderson was adjudged to have brought down Duffy in the penalty area at a corner. The hosts were buoyed by the goal, and with the vocal backing of their fans began to take Liverpool on at their own fast-paced, attacking style of play.
Salah should have put the game to bed in the 64th minute, as Liverpool once again cut through Brighton with electrifying precision. Firmino twisted and turned on the edge of the area, before feeding a delicate ball through to Salah. On his favoured left-foot, the enigmatic Egyptian saw his effort comfortably saved by a sprawling Ryan.
Murray's afternoon of mixed fortunes continued, as the 34-year-old's spinning half-volley flew agonisingly Mignolet's far-post after a penalty box scramble. Mignolet then pulled out an impressive save in the 83rd minute, denying José Izquierdo who danced through the Reds defence before aiming a low shot at goal.
Coutinho finished off any hope of a Brighton comeback in the 87th minute, expertly drilling a low free-kick under the sizeable Seagulls wall and into the back of the net. The former Inter Milan man wasn't finished there, and saw his late deflected shot spin off Lewis Dunk and into the back of the net for an own-goal in the 89th minute.
The Reds strolled to victory, claiming an important three points as they continue their impressive run of form in the Premier League.
Hazard Stars as Newcastle Well Beaten at Stamford Bridge
In a match that could have thrown up some bumps in the road with ex-Blues boss Rafa Benitez in charge of Newcastle, it was the Eden Hazard show as the Belgian scored twice as Chelsea ran out comfortable 3-1 winners.
Star striker Alvaro Morata also added to the Belgium's goals with a header of his own in the first half, after Hazard's first.
However, preceding those Newcastle took the shock lead through Dwight Gayle after some shocking defence from the hosts gave the North-East side a shock lead.
But Hazard and Morata struck through mistakes before the break to give the home side a deserved 2-1 lead.
The second half brought another fatal mistake from Matt Ritchie, with Hazard's penalty creatively dinked, with a hat-trick just eluding the star man.
It did take a few minutes for both sides to find any rhythm, with momentum falling to the home side with quick interchange of passing and pressure building on the Newcastle goal.
Despite control of proceedings going Chelsea's way, the opening goal came courtesy of Magpies forward Gayle to gift the away side an unexpected 1-0 lead.
The Blues defence scrambling in their own box - a failed clearance coming off Gayle - Jacob Murphy seized the chance to advance on Courtois' goal, the Belgium slapping the ball away, only for it to fall to Gayle who happily tucked home for a surprise 1-0 lead.
However, with the home side still dominating the contest, chances were starting to fall the way of the Blues.
Hazard came close when a pin-point ball over the top of the defence from Cesc Fabregas, finding the Belgian who couldn't release the ball out from his feet quick enough to dink his shot past a well spread Karl Darlow.
The 20th minute saw the pressure continue as a cross from N'Golo Kante off the right side fell to Andreas Christensen once again - who had been troubling from crosses the whole first half - with his effort bouncing off the woodwork.
But a minute later saw the home sides' well deserved break-through, another cross from Azpilicueta brought a failed clearance by Florian Lejeune, the ball falling straight to Hazard who couldn't miss as he brought the home team level.
Twelve minutes on brought what was once again on the cards, another failed clearance from the head of Matt Ritchie allowed Victor Moses to whip in a low cross for Morata to nod home from four yards - giving Chelsea a well-earned lead before the break.
The last close effort of the half came to midfielder Danny Drinkwater about seven minutes before the half time whistle.
Another half-clearance landing at the feet of the centre-mid who loaded up for a 22 yard drive at goal, the shot skewing wide of Darlow's left hand post.
The hosts came very close to doubling their lead just after the break, Moses fired a whipped cross across goal with Morata battling with defenders blazed his shot over the bar from only yards out.
Ten minutes into the second half and Chelsea still searching for the goal that would kill the visitors off, Hazard once again at his troublesome best piledrived a shot, cannoning off Ciaran Clark and just wide of the post for a corner.
57 minutes in and Hazard was at the centre of events once more, another great ball from Fabregas, a knockdown from Morata and the Belgium - battling with three defenders - displayed his twinkle-toes to weave through on goal, despite being off balance, only to fall once he'd broken through.
Ten minutes later saw a cross from Azpilicueta find the head of Moses inside the box, unmarked, but he failed to generate enough power to trouble Darlow with his distance from goal.
An inspired Hazard continued to sit at the heart of most of the Blues forays forward, continuing to cause havoc for the Magpies' defence.
Chelsea found themselves with the chance to kill the tie on 73 minutes, when Moses was played into the box by Fabregas, but the wing-back was brought down stupidly by Ritchie, gifting Chelsea the penalty.
Hazard was the man to take the spot kick, feeling in boisterous mood the Belgium winger cheekily chipped the ball down the middle of the goal, gifting his side the 3-1 lead.
Two minutes later and the Belgium was through once again after a Jonjo Shelvey mistake - moments after his introduction to the game - but Darlow was solid once more to keep the Belgium at bay and away from his hat-trick.
Since the penalty had all but killed off hope for the visitors, the hosts were also content to see out the fading minutes of the game as the final whistle loomed.
But Benitez will be bitterly disappointed with his side's' display as it was a raft of mistakes that lead to a poor showing on the road, when points are needed to keep things steady in the fight for safety.
Antonio Conte will on the other hand be very impressed with his team's show and particularly that of Eden Hazard who was the star turn.
10-Man Tottenham Earns Point in Fiery Encounter at Vicarage Road
Tottenham managed to earn a point against Watford at Vicarage Road after the game ended 1-1, despite Spurs being reduced to 10 men at the start of the second half.
Christian Kabasele's opener was cancelled out by Heung-min Son, before a Davinson Sanchez red card saw the visitors weather a late storm from the hosts to hang onto their point.
The first real chance of the game came inside five minutes, and fell to Tottenham and Harry Kane. Kieran Trippier squared his cross first time along the six-yard box, although Kane couldn't get the vital touch, under pressure from a pair of Watford defenders.
Tottenham looked bright early on, exerting pressure on their hosts, yet despite their early possession, they soon found themselves 1-0, courtesy of a Christian Kabasele header. Tom Cleverley whipped in an in-swinging corner which the Belgian met to glance his header into the far corner, giving the Hornets the lead inside 15 minutes.
Watford were buoyed by their goal and looked more confident in their play, mounting continued pressure towards the visitor's goal, although they almost conceded at the other end but Dele Alli couldn't connect with the Kane cross.
Spurs wouldn't have to wait too long to equalise though, and Heung-min Son soon levelled the match. A sweeping counter attack found Christian Eriksen wide right, with the Dane playing a lovely cross to Son who had a tap in from six yards out.
Watford however will feel aggrieved as they felt they should've had a penalty 30 seconds earlier, but Martin Atkinson saw no foul by Ben Davies on Richarlison and Watford paid the ultimate price at the other end in a blistering start to the game.
The game then entered a scrappy period as both sides struggled to string passes together or find their targets when crossing from wide, as Marco Silva and Mauricio Pochettino will be content with their side's start to the game.
Abdoulaye Doucoure for Watford and Davies for Tottenham each flashed efforts just wide of the post from distance in the final efforts before half-time in a finely poised game at Vicarage Road.
The second half started in explosive fashion, as Davison Sanchez was sent-off five minutes after the restart for an elbow to the face of Richarlison, who had skipped passed him on the halfway line and duly received his marching orders.
Watford were now looking to make advantage of the extra man as the game was becoming stretched. Richarlison and Kane couldn't make the most of their chances, while Doucoure rattled the woodwork with a curling effort after the ball fell to him on the edge of the box following a Watford corner.
Tottenham despite going down to 10 men had more than held their own against Watford as the game ticked into the final 10 minutes with both teams still searching for the all-important third goal.
In the final minute Watford were adamant in their claims for a penalty as Eric Dier looked to have handballed a Richarlison cross but nothing was given, as Martin Atkinson blew for full-time to bring an end to a fiery encounter at Vicarage Road.
West Brom New Boss Alan Pardew Earns Point Against Palace
Newly appointed West Brom boss Alan Pardew earned a point against his former club Crystal Palace as both struggling sides settled for a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
The big team news before the game was Julian Speroni coming in for Wayne Hennessey, who was initially down to start but was injured in the warm-up - leaving Palace without a back-up goalkeeper on the bench.
Roy Hodgson was returning to the Hawthorns for the first time since he left in 2012 - he replaced centre back James Tomkins with Stephen Kelly and the injured Yohan Cabaye with James McArthur.
Pardew made one change to the side that let a two goal lead slip against another of his former clubs Newcastle in midweek, replacing the injured Matt Phillips with Jay Rodriguez.
West Brom should have had an early lead in the ninth minute as the ball fell kindly for Hal Robson-Kanu in the penalty area but he could only slice the ball over as he fell off balance.
Crystal Palace instantly replied with a nice one two between Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha which sent the Ivorian through but his shot was smartly saved by Ben Foster at his near post.
The early exchanges were very open as both sides appeared shaky defensively - Crystal Palace in particular from corners. Ahmed Hegazi almost took advantage of that by peeling off to the back post but he couldn't direct his header on target.
Palace then went on the counter and the ball ended up at the feet of Foster, who inadvertently attempted a Cruyff turn that hit his knee and bobbled towards Zaha, but the Baggies goalkeeper managed to block the Ivorian off and cleared the danger.
The Baggies were dealt an injury blow in the 29th minute as Gareth Barry was forced off with a thigh injury and replaced by Claudio Yacob.
Things quietened down until the 42nd minute when Christian Benteke had a hat-trick of chances - the first was a wonderful run past a flurry of West Brom defenders but Foster spread himself well to pounce on the ball.
The Belgian striker then won both his headers from the following two corners but his efforts were dealt with comfortably.
The second-half started quickly and West Brom almost gained the lead when Sam Field ghosted in at the back post much like his goal against Newcastle in midweek, but this time Joel Ward was there to block with a terrific challenge.
West Brom kept pushing for an opener and had the most clear-cut goal scoring opportunity of the game when Jay Rodriguez went through on goal but Speroni used his experience to make himself big and smother the chance.
As both struggling sides looked to settle for a point in fear of losing, the game slowed right down and although it remained just as open as the first-half, there was a real lack of chances and talking points in the final third of the game.
In the 82nd minute, Allan Nyom put in a high looping cross for Salomon Rondon to head just wide of the post - the ball bouncing off the greasy surface as the heavens opened.
The goalless draw means Crystal Palace remain in the relegation zone on ten points, with West Brom hovering dangerously three points above them in 17th.
Early Comeback Gives Stoke City the Win Against Swansea
Saturday Afternoon saw Stoke take on Swansea at the bet365 stadium. Both sides came with terrible form as the Potters only managed one win in their last six fixtures.
The Swans provided an early opener as Wilfried Bony scored for the first time since coming back to the Welsh side.
The third-minute goal was provided by a spectacular cross from Martin Olsson after Bony gave him the lay off in attack.
The next half hour saw the hosts attempting to press forward as the stadium filled with boos for the away lead.
Though solid attempts in the attack were made by the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Mame Diouf, the Potters failed to convert chances due to Swansea's defence.
It wasn't until the 36th minute that Stoke managed to get the equaliser as Swiss forward Shaqiri converted a ball provided by Joe Allen, poking it behind Lukasz Fabianski into the back of the net.
It didn't take long for the home side to take the lead as Senegalese forward Diouf gave Stoke their second goal.
Four minutes after the equaliser, Ryan Shawcross conjured the counter attack as his long ball met the head of Peter Crouch, who lofted the ball forward for Diouf in the Swansea box.
The first half ended with Stoke taking the lead at the bet365 stadium with Mark Hughes desperately looking for a win.
The intensity of the first half didn't mirror in the second as things got a little quieter when the whistle blew.
Within the opening minutes, Stoke suffered what looked to be a crucial injury as defender Bruno Martins Indi collided with Bony and sustained a groin injury.
He was carried off in a stretcher as former Spurs man Kevin Wimmer took his place on the pitch.
The remainder of the match saw both sides taking the ball back and forth as there were multiple chances created.
Despite being so close to finding the back of the net, both Stoke and Swansea were failing to convert with their star players.
The Potters decided to up the ante by subbing on Ramadan Sobhi and Ibrahim Afellay in an attempt to put the attack in their favour pushing up front.
Martins Indi's injury saw the game have seven minutes of added time with Shaqiri missing a huge chance on the 90-minute mark as Sobhi drove the ball into the path of the Swiss man, only for the 26-year-old to blast it over the bar.
The match ended with Hughes' side winning and Stoke now see themselves equal on points with Southampton n the Premier League table.