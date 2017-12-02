Report Claims Steven N'Zonzi Could Make Dramatic Premier League Return After Row With Sevilla Boss

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

The Premier League could soon witness the return of ex-Stoke City Steven N'Zonzi after the Frenchman reportedly had an irreparable bust-up with his Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo and is urging the club to sell him. 

The midfielder was substituted during the half-time break of Sevilla's 3-3 Champions League draw with Liverpool a few weeks ago, when the hosts were still three goals behind the Reds. 


After his teammate and decisive goalscorer Guido Pizarro took his place in the team, N'Zonzi was rumoured to have gone straight to the locker room, showered and then left. 

Spanish media outlet AS claims that he did not wait at the stadium to see the second half and missed his side's glorious comeback. 

N'Zonzi then skipped training on the following day and was not called up for Sevilla's two matches against Villarreal and Cartagena. 

Ever since his row with Berizzo he has been forced to train on his own and rumours claim that his relationship with the manager cannot be restored. 

This has sent an important alert to several Premier League sides who were interested in signing him earlier this summer. 

Arsenal and Leicester were particularly keen on landing the Frenchman, who, however, chose to remain in the La Liga and has a contract valid until 2020. 

However, N'Zonzi failed to show his commitment to Sevilla in November since, when asked about his future projects, he replied: "Who knows what is going to happen. I am not going to talk about contracts. 


“I love the Premier League. I really like the Premier League, this is where I started at a good level.

“I had a great time there but I don’t know what is going to happen in the future.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters