Robbie Savage's Tweet About England and Iceland Backfires as Twitter Roasts the Welshman

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

The World Cup draw on Friday was not generous to England as they drew European powerhouse Belgium, however, the inclusion of Panama and Tunisia will surely help soften the blow for Three Lions fans.

With the groups set, England fans will already be imagining which side will be going up against Gareth Southgate's men in the knockout stages, as optimism quietly brews, going into the tournament.

The group is certainly more promising than the group of death that England faced in the last tournament, with Italy, Uruguay and an over-performing Costa Rica side.

Nonetheless, the past two tournaments showed no promise for this England side who failed to make the knockout stages in 2014 and were shockingly defeated by Iceland in the 2016 Euros.

When the draws were announced for the upcoming World Cup, Robbie Savage couldn't help but chime in on England's draw, tweeting:

The comedic turn from the former Blackburn man did not go down well as Twitter trolls had the last word.


As we all know, Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup even after reaching the Semi-Finals of the Euros, therefore it's fair to say that the tweet backfired with a whole host of Twitter burns.

Here's a look at some of the best replies: 




The humiliation didn't end there, however, with even the likes of Phil Neville and DT from Arsenal Fan TV having their say, tweeting:


Although the comments could be seen as quite cruel, it's fair to say that they were deserved in such circumstances.


Savage then followed up the reaction by posting: 


Although it seems as though England will make it comfortably out their group, knowing England's luck, they may fail that task or even worse, draw Iceland in the knockout stages.

