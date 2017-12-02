Sam Allardyce Adamant He Is Better Choice for Everton Than Watford's Marco Silva

Recently appointed Everton manager Sam Allardyce has hit back at critics, believing his proven track record left the Toffees with no other option but to name him their new manager.

Reports from the Mirror claim that the former England manager was confident of landing the job, whilst casting a thinly-veiled dig at Watford manager Marco Silva, who was the bookies favourite prior to the Allardyce appointment.

Speaking ahead of his first game in charge against Huddersfield on Saturday, he said: "Let's put it this way. If you look at my track record why wouldn't I be here irrespective of Marco Silva?

"I have every respect for Marco Silva and I am not criticising marco Silva, but Marco Silva's track record has got no comparison whatsoever with mine - because he got Hull City relegated.

"I don't know what went on before with Marco Silva whether Marco Silva was before me, after me or in between me."

Despite his relegation with Hull in the 2016/17 season, Silva has been receiving plaudits for his work at Watford this season, guiding the Hornets to 8th in the Premier League as it stands.

13 – Watford have won more away @premierleague points in their seven games this season (13) than they did in 19 on the road in 2016-17 (12). Stinging. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2017

Allardyce however, who is on an 18-month contact at Everton, was asked to take charge by their new owner Farhad Moshiri after the sacking of Ronald Koeman at the end of October, although this time 'Big Sam' wants more longevity for his latest rescue mission.

He continued, stating: "My job is to steer them back in the right direction and get back among the European places, FA Cup final or the other cup final I can't name.

"Clubs come and ask me to take over the reigns to give a little stability to the club, but this time I want a lot more than that really."

New Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Reveals How He Plans to Win Toffees' Fanbase Over @thomp1987 https://t.co/VXmYJPOxCH — Everton FC Pro (@EvertonFCPro) December 1, 2017

The former Bolton, Crystal Palace and Sunderland manager will begin his latest managerial stint on Saturday afternoon, as his Everton side face David Wagner's Huddersfield at Goodison Park off the back of an impressive 4-0 win against another one of Allardyce's former sides West Ham in midweek.