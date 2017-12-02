Sky Sports Pundit Paul Merson Criticises Premier League Top Scorer Mo Salah for His Finishing

Liverpool's summer signing Mo Salah has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, scoring a sensational 12 goals in 14 appearances.

However, being the Premier Leagues top scorer isn't enough to appease Sky Sport's notoriously hard to please pundit Paul Merson.

In his weekend predictions on Sky Sports, Merson said: "Liverpool are a bag of revels. Going forward they are phenomenal and Mohamed Salah has been outstanding. He's settled quicker than snow.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"People say 'why did Chelsea let him go' but he's a different player now. Certain players suit certain clubs - I think he's improved immensely, although I don't think he's the greatest finisher in the world.

"He's missed a lot of chances. He could have had even more goals to his name, but I love watching him.

"Brighton are tough to beat at home as Manchester City found out earlier this season, but Liverpool will find a way through."

Salah did appear to miss a few chances earlier on in the season but has since grown into one of the most clinical attackers in the league, and given his form, there's not many more you'd put your money on to finish a one v one.

Merson went for a 2-0 win for the Reds at the Amex in Saturday's 3pm kick off.