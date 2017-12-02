Spurs Reportedly Interested in Signing Promising Trabzonspor Star Yusuf Yazici

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Trabzonspor's Yusuf Yazici, according to reports in Turkey.

Sporx has claimed that Spurs are giving serious thought to landing the attacking midfielder next summer after a number of impressive displays for his club.

However, the north Londoners may face competition from bitter city rivals Arsenal for his signature - a fight that Trabzonspor would surely relish as it would create a bidding war for his services.

A serious offer for Trabzonspor attacking powerhouse Yusuf Yazici 🇹🇷 (20) is in the offing from Spurs.



The 20-year-old has impressed on a number of occasions for the Turkish top flight side already this term, and Spurs' scouting network have returned to the club's hierarchy to sing his praises throughout the first half of the 2017/18 campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bolster his attacking options in the capital and has already had his eye on talented Turkish starlets after he tried to secure the signing of Cengiz Under in the summer transfer window.

With Under joining Roma instead, however, the Argentine has turned his attentions to other targets in Eastern Europe and Yazici is chief among those.

Yazici has risen rapidly through the youth ranks with Trabzonspor's set up, and has been part of the senior side since December 2015.

The central attacking midfielder has picked up 44 appearances to his name for the first team so far, and has weighed in with a not-too-shabby 10 goals and 15 assists for the Super Lig side.

Yazici's form for his club led to his first call-up to the senior Turkish national side in June, and he has gone on feature in four of his team's last eight international fixtures including starts in the matches against Finland and Romania in September.

