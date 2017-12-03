Alex Iwobi Reveals What Arsene Wenger Told Him Before Coming on Against Manchester United

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

After Arsenal fell to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United, Alex Iwobi was left feeling mournful after the game. Iwobi came on after 15 minutes to replace the injured Shkodran Mustafi, though his side was already trailing 2-0. 

The Nigerian forward was left frustrated despite Arsenal's pure domination of the game. The Gunners inflicted 33 shots on the United goal, and at times United keeper David de Gea, displayed a series of herculean efforts to keep Arsenal at bay.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In a post-match interview after the game, Iwobi spoke to the club website about his thoughts on the defeat. He said:

"I’m very frustrated. You could see the passion and the aggression we played with today but unfortunately it wasn’t to be and we just need to credit Manchester United." (via  Arsenal.com)

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Mustafi's injury forced Arsene Wenger's hand to change his formation from a back four, to a back three. The forced change - as well as the two-goal deficit - persuaded Wenger to go for a more attacking lineup. 

He called on Iwobi, who was asked what Wenger had told him upon coming on. He said: "Just to be direct, go forward, create chances and to try and score a goal."

As Arsenal pushed for the equaliser they threw more caution to the wind, in turn leaving themselves liable to counter attacks. United who had been clinical throughout the day, were once again lethal for the third goal that quashed any Arsenal comeback.

Asked about the third goal, Iwobi said: "We were pushing to get the equaliser, had a few chances, but credit to their keeper, he made a few good saves. 

"We didn’t take our chances and they capitalised on that and made it three, which basically killed the game."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters