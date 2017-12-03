Alex Iwobi Reveals What Arsene Wenger Told Him Before Coming on Against Manchester United

After Arsenal fell to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United, Alex Iwobi was left feeling mournful after the game. Iwobi came on after 15 minutes to replace the injured Shkodran Mustafi, though his side was already trailing 2-0.

The Nigerian forward was left frustrated despite Arsenal's pure domination of the game. The Gunners inflicted 33 shots on the United goal, and at times United keeper David de Gea, displayed a series of herculean efforts to keep Arsenal at bay.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In a post-match interview after the game, Iwobi spoke to the club website about his thoughts on the defeat. He said:

"I’m very frustrated. You could see the passion and the aggression we played with today but unfortunately it wasn’t to be and we just need to credit Manchester United." (via Arsenal.com)

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Mustafi's injury forced Arsene Wenger's hand to change his formation from a back four, to a back three. The forced change - as well as the two-goal deficit - persuaded Wenger to go for a more attacking lineup.

He called on Iwobi, who was asked what Wenger had told him upon coming on. He said: "Just to be direct, go forward, create chances and to try and score a goal."

As Arsenal pushed for the equaliser they threw more caution to the wind, in turn leaving themselves liable to counter attacks. United who had been clinical throughout the day, were once again lethal for the third goal that quashed any Arsenal comeback.

Asked about the third goal, Iwobi said: "We were pushing to get the equaliser, had a few chances, but credit to their keeper, he made a few good saves.

"We didn’t take our chances and they capitalised on that and made it three, which basically killed the game."