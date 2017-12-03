Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Warns Man Utd Target Mesut Ozil About Jose Mourinho

German star Mesut Ozil has not had the best career at Arsenal since his arrival in 2013, with the former Real Madrid man becoming the Gunners' record transfer with a move costing around £42.5m, a record that has since been broken by summer signing Alexandre Lacazette.

The 29-year-old has been in and out of form in his stint at the Emirates and often comes under a lot of scrutiny from fans and pundits alike for his apparent lack of commitment and desire on the pitch.

One of the main culprits in the Ozil bashing epidemic is Gunners icon Ian Wright, who often points out the poor work ethic of the German player of the year.

However, the 29-year-old has seemingly silenced his critics for the time being with two goals and five assists in his last five games, in addition to a strong performance in the United encounter.

The return to form of the attacking midfield has correlated with the improvement in Arsenal's performances as the Gunners look to get back in the top four.

Ozil received two man of the match awards in the 5-0 thumping of Huddersfield and the impressive 2-0 win over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

There has been much speculation about Arsenal's playmaker potentially making a move to Old Trafford as his contract looks set to run down, but Ian Wright has stated that Jose Mourinho will not be as forgiving as Arsene Wenger when it pertains to inconsistent performances.

Wright told BBC Radio 5 Live: ”Mourinho won’t accept someone not performing.”

As Ozil begins to enter the final six months of his current deal, he will be able to negotiate with other clubs about a potential move.

La Liga powerhouse Barcelona and Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the frontrunners for the German's signature.