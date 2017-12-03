Arsene Wenger Bemoans Gunners' Lack of Efficiency in Harrowing Defeat to Red Devils

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was critical of his side's wastefulness in front of goal during the Gunners' 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. 

The Frenchman told Arsenal's official website: "When you have 33 shots on goal in a game of that stature, it means that our dominance was top class. 


"I’m angry and disappointed because at the end we have nothing to show for it and even at 2-1 we made another mistake at the back that made the game even more difficult."

The former Monaco gaffer praised the performance of Manchester United keeper David de Gea, while also pointing to the Gunners' slow start and lack of concentration at the back as reasons for the defeat defeat: 

"What would be fair in football is that in these kinds of games you have to be efficient and we had the chances to score, we didn’t take them and their keeper as well had an outstanding game. 

"In these kind of games from the start you have to dictate your strengths in the duels from the back and I felt that at the back our concentration wasn’t sharp enough from the start and not dominant enough."

Wenger also voiced his sympathy for his team following a fantastic performance that received no reward: "We have produced an excellent performance, but we conceded three goals and we had at least 10 chances and we were not efficient enough in the box. That’s the reality of that and I feel sorry for the players because our spirit was outstanding."

The Arsenal manager also admitted to not knowing what injury Shkodran Mustafi sustained  following the defender limping off during the first-half of the defeat to Manchester United: "I don’t know what’s wrong with him at all."

Arsenal will now turn their attention to Thursday evening's final Europa League group stage game against FC BATE Borisov. 

