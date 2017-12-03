Blues Legend Claims Chelsea Would Be Better Off With Dominic Solanke Up Front Than Michy Batshuayi

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Former Chelsea player and coach Ray Wilkins has hit out at current backup striker Michy Batshuayi, and claimed english youngsters Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke would be better options for the Blues. 

The Blues' former assistant was critical of the side's Belgian backup striker, and thus perplexed as to why the club let both Abraham (on loan) and Solanke leave in the summer. 

Speaking to Sportingbet, Wilkins said: "I think they need another striker of quality. Batshuayi is not my cup of tea.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"I'd have had Abraham or Solanke on the bench instead."

Abraham has five goals and one assist in 17 appearances this season for Swansea, in an encouraging start to his first genuine Premier League campaign. 

Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke, who left Stamford Bride for Anfield in a permanent move in the summer for around £3m, has yet to register a goal for Liverpool in 12 appearances, although he's largely been restricted to cameos thus far.

Wilkins was also vocal about his pleasure at the unlikely prospect of Robert Lewandowski joining the Blues, in the January transfer window, but highlighted the issue with mid-season transfers.

He explained: "When you're Chelsea, or any top club for that matter, you're always looking for Champions League calibre players, most of which are already playing for teams in the competition and therefore are registered and won't be able to play in European competitions for you.

"It would have been lovely to see Bayern Munich knocked out and Robert Lewandowski come to Chelsea but that's unlikely to happen. He's a player I'd love to see come to Stamford Bridge. 

"Unless they pull a gem out of the bag, it's a difficult to window to play in."

