Crystal Palace Set to Make an Audacious Bid to Bring PSG Shot-Stopper Kevin Trapp to Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson seems to be showing intent with his new side, with rumours circulating that he may make an ambitious bid to bring PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to Selhurst Park, according to reports by The Sun.

Former England manager Hodgson is on the lookout for a new shot-stopper and has reportedly already made an approach for Trapp.

The German international is finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Paris and could find the prospect of Premier League football enticing.

Trapp was suddenly pushed out of the PSG side for 24-year-old Frenchman Alphonse Areola, despite helping Germany win the Confederations Cup in the summer.

Now, PSG would like to have the security of Trapp’s presence on the bench in their bid to win domestic honours and their first Champions League trophy this season, but they are said to be considering the move.

Hodgson has been alternating between Hennessey and Julian Speroni in goal this season, and with the Eagles looking to avoid relegation, a loan move seems to be the most viable option to bring 27-year-old Trapp to the club.

10 - Crystal Palace are the first English top-flight team to fail to score in 10 away league games in a row since Man City in 1950 (12 games). Drought. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2017

However, PSG will likely look for a clause to make the loan move turn permanent should Palace manage to avoid the drop, which could be potentially arranged should a deal be agreed.

PSG have been in fine form this season following a heavy summer-spending spree which saw the arrivals of Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record fee and Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe on loan.

They find themselves top of the Ligue 1 nine points clear of second-placed Monaco, despite falling victim to their first league defeat to newly-promoted Strasbourg on Saturday.

Palace on the other hand have seen a turnaround in fortune following an appalling start to the season. The Eagles are now unbeaten in four after their 0-0 draw with West Brom on Saturday, but they still find themselves in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

Crystal Palace will next face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, while PSG will travel to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday when they face Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with their place in the last 16 already secured.