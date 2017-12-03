Fringe Newcastle Striker Seeking January Loan Move to Former Club in Order to Get More Game Time

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is hopeful of a loan move away from the club in January in order to get minutes under his belt.

The powerful Serb has been severely limited in terms of playing opportunities at St. James' park this season, as Dwight Gayle and new signing Joselu have shared the responsibility of the central striking role.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Belgian outlet Het Nieiewsblad claim Mitrovic wants to aid his own bid to be selected for Serbia's World Cup squad, and the best way of doing that is to go out on loan - and he wants a return to former club Anderlecht.

Mitrovic has only made five appearances for the club this season - every one of those coming as a substitute, and he is said to be growing increasingly concerned about his role this season.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Whether Mitrovic gets his wish in January is another thing - Anderlecht are supposedly after a striker, but have been eyeing a move for Red Star Belgrade’s Richmond Boakye. There is also no telling whether Newcastle would want to part with the striker in case of possible injuries.

The fan favourite pitched up in the north back in 2015 for a fee of £13m, and is admired by supporters for his passion for one still relatively young.

