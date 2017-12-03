Hull City Part Ways With Manager Leonid Slutsky After 7-Game Winless Streak

Hull City have parted company with manager Leonid Slutsky after a poor start to his reign at the helm of the Tigers, winning just four of his 20 games in charge of the Championship side.

The Russian was appointed in the summer after Marco Silva left for Watford, and was charged with rebuilding a weak squad at the KCOM Stadium after the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

📑 | The Club can confirm that it has parted company with Head Coach Leonid Slutsky by mutual consent ➡️ https://t.co/N9V09ihlwq pic.twitter.com/HnaEMyVbsI — Hull City (@HullCity) December 3, 2017

The 46-year-old was relieved of his duties on Sunday night after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday left the club 20th in the Championship, with the club's Vice-Chairman Ehab Allam saying in a statement: “Leonid has worked tirelessly in his role and has acted with complete honour and been a pleasure to work with.





"Unfortunately results have not improved as both parties would have hoped and therefore it was agreed for the relationship to come to an end. I would like to thank Leonid and Oleg [Yarovinsky, head of club strategy] for their efforts here and sincerely wish them well for the future."

Feel bad for Slutsky but it's the right time for him to go. Always seemed like such a nice guy even though his tactics were dodgy. The Ehab effect meant he just wasn't as happy as at the start. All the best to him 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/fSF9l1MKqK — Alex 🐯 (@SouthernAlex_) December 3, 2017

Slutsky himself said: "I would like to really thank everyone associated with Hull City from the players and staff to the owner and especially the fans. I am very proud to have been through this experience, it was challenging but a very exciting time for me. Hull City will always be a part of my heart and I wish the team all the very best for the future.”

He had admitted a month ago that he would accept the club's decision if they chose to remove him from his role, saying: "I think 15 matches is normal time for a decision and if the owner decides about me I will agree, no problem. The biggest pressure is myself. I don't need extra pressure because I always evaluate every situation and I don't satisfy my level now.

"I am my own most serious analyst, I am never saying 'it's not my fault'. I will agree with the owner's decision in this situation. If he lets me continue to work I will try to change the situation."