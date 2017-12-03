Ian Wright Voices Frustration at Matchday Officials After Failure to Award an Arsenal Penalty

Reported by The Daily Star, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has voiced his frustration at referee Andre Marriner for his failure to award the Gunners a penalty in the dying moments of their 3-1 defeat to Premier League rivals Manchester United on Saturday evening.

In what was a thrilling encounter at the Emirates, Mourinho’s side came out on top thanks to an early lead courtesy of Antonio Valencia and a wonderfully worked team goal finished off by Jesse Lingard.

Arsenal did manage to half the deficit early in the second half through Alexandre Lacazette, but Lingard was there to restore United’s two-goal advantage thanks to some fine play from Paul Pogba.

Though Pogba was handed his marching orders with fifteen minutes left to play after a horrible late challenge on Hector Bellerin, United were able to hold on for the three points, despite heavy calls for an Arsenal penalty in the final stages of the game after Mateo Darmian seemingly tripped Danny Welbeck in the United penalty area.

👐 @D_DeGea made 14 saves against Arsenal, the joint-most by a goalkeeper in a single #PL match alongside Tim Krul & Vito Mannone#ARSMUN @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/GptDYx7cce — Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017

However, referee Marriner decided to wave away the appeals, with former Arsenal striker Wright unable to hide his dismay whilst speaking of the incident on Match of the Day.

“This is a penalty,” Wright said, reported by The Daily Star. “How has he not given that? The linesman is there. Arsenal needed that, especially with the way they started. You've got to give that.”

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Wright was not alone in his criticisms for the match-day officials, with fellow Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer agreeing that the Gunners should have been awarded the penalty, though he did feel that Welbeck should have made more of the incident.

Shearer said: “Players often get criticised for going down far too easy and getting up and having a pop at the referee. There was no appeal at all there from Welbeck. He gets up and tries to play the game on. He needs help from the officials - that is a penalty.”

Regardless, that result saw United stay in second place, eight points behind league-leaders Manchester City who face West Ham on Sunday afternoon. Arsenal on the other hand see themselves drop out of the top four and into fifth following Liverpool’s 5-1 demolition of Brighton.

Arsenal travel to St. Mary’s in their next league match against Southampton, whilst United will face City in what looks to be a mouth-watering top-of-the-league encounter.