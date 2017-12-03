Leicester City Boss Claude Puel States That Positive Attitude Is the Key to Foxes Improvement

Leicester overcame Burnley in a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and manager Claude Puel has stated that the team's attitude was key to the victory.

Speaking to the BBC, Puel explained that his team worked hard on the pitch for the win and that their attitude was paramount to success.

"On the pitch it was a difficult game, they are with confidence. We saw this in the first half."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Burnley were the better team in the first half, but were unable to make their pressure count. Chris Wood had the best chance of the half for the Clarets, but Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was out quickly to deny the striker.

"It was important to win this game. I think it's a good result and a good reward for the players and their hard work on the pitch.

"We need to continue to improve all of the time. We need to keep this positive attitude."

Since taking charge of the Foxes the Frenchman has only lost to Premier League leaders Manchester City in an impressive start to his tenure. Victories against Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley have seen the former champions climb to ninth in the table.

Leicester face Newcastle United next at St James' Park and Puel will be hoping that his side continue their good form.