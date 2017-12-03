Leipzig Director Insists Star Striker Timo Werner Will Not Be Sold to a European Heavyweight

December 03, 2017

RB Leipzig director Ralf Rangnick has moved to deny reports that Timo Werner will be sold by the club in of the next two transfer windows.

The 21-year-old is hot property at the moment after bursting on to the scene last season when he signed for the club for a reported €10m.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

He finished the 2016/17 season with 21 league goals, making him the highest-scoring German, and to date he has already racked up over 100 top flight appearances for Leipzig and Stuttgart.

His showing for the club last season aided them massively in securing a place in this season's Champions League for the first time in their history, and Werner's rise has already led to speculation he could be poached by a bigger club, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich both interested parties.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

As reported by Four Four Two though, the club's sporting director Ralf Rangnick has ruled out any move for the star, who already has 11 goals in 18 games this season.

Addressing the Real Madrid links specifically, he said: "In winter nor in summer: We will keep Timo Werner with us. We are in intensive talks with his advisor. These [reports of the transfer in the Spanish media] are things I do not take seriously.

Madrid have struggled in the new campaign so far and are already eight points behind Barcelona and are thought to be eyeing fresh blood for their squad - Karim Benzema in particular has found the going tough.

