Liverpool Fans Breathe Sigh of Relief as Journalist Denies Rumours of Coutinho's Departure

Good news has reached Anfield after Spanish journalist Guillem Balague put an end to the most debated transfer rumour of the year, suggesting that Liverpool striker Philippe Coutinho is set to join Barcelona.

Balague has finally broken the silence and denied speculations that the Brazilian was ready to move to La Liga on a staggering €200m fee.

The journalist, who is a long-term admirer of Liverpool and the Premier League, wrote an angry column on Sky Sports where he explained the situation once and for all.

He wrote: “Number one, it’s been reported that Liverpool asked for €200m for him at the end of the transfer window – that is absolutely not true. That was a figure that was used by somebody in the middle in an attempt to convince Barcelona that if they tabled a crazy bid Liverpool would accept. But Liverpool never gave any indication that Coutinho had a price.

Liverpool unchanged on Coutinho. Stories in the Catalan press that a price has been arranged are false. My blog for @SkyRevista https://t.co/RAOGDimKxZ pic.twitter.com/qgoG7hsck2 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) December 2, 2017

“Number two, the stories emerging now that Liverpool have been talking to Barcelona, and that they are willing to change their position in January are totally false. Liverpool and Barcelona have not been talking directly, Liverpool are not interested right now, as things stand, in selling Coutinho.

“Number three, it’s being said in the Catalan press that Liverpool have a price they would like for Coutinho but that is a lie. No price has been put forward and, as it stands, Liverpool’s position has not changed.”

Barcelona are on the lookout for a new striker ever since Neymar's departure during the summer, but apparently will have to search elsewhere as the Brazilian ace is reportedly set to remain at Liverpool.