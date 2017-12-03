Report: Man City Favourite to Land Emre Can

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can next summer with the midfielder's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Mirror are reporting that Pep Guardiola's side are now ahead of competitors Bayern Munich and Juventus who have also shown interest in the German.

Emre Can scored the opening goal for Liverpool against Brighton on Saturday as the Reds ran away with the game and beat the newly promoted side 5-1.

SkyBet have also declared City favourites to sign the 23-year-old in the summer.

Emre Can going to play for Guardiola’s Man City on a free will hurt. — GegenPool (@A4LFC) November 30, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about any potential departures in the upcoming winter transfer window but he remained rather coy on any movements: "I cannot give an answer for that now. A lot of things could happen.

"Maybe one or two players will tell me they want to make a move and go somewhere else. If that happens then we would have to consider that and make our decisions."

Liverpool can either cash in for Emre Can in January, however the Merseyside club may believe that they can get Can to sign a deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

Manchester City have an array of talent in their midfield currently, and so do Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Foreign clubs can start to negotiate with Can in January if no contract is signed and with that in mind, City will have to offer cash to land him ahead of Bayern Munich, Juventus and any other interested parties.