Marco Silva Believes His Watford Side Should Have Had 2 Penalties in Heated Spurs Draw

Watford manager Marco Silva believes his side could and probably should have been awarded two penalties as he watched Watford draw 1-1 with 10-man Tottenham on Saturday.

The game started well for Silva as Christian Kabasele headed the Hornets into the lead inside 15 minutes, before surrendering their goal advantage to a Heung-Min Son strike just 11 minutes later.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Watford manager thinks his side could have been awarded a penalty prior to the Son's equaliser as Richarlison collided with Ben Davies in the Spurs penalty area moments before the equaliser, whilst being more adamant about Eric Dier's last-minute handball to block a Richarlison cross.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports about the first incident, he said: "It was a difficult decision but it could have been given.

"Even if the referee didn't give a penalty, we have to do better in that moment. We were in a good position we should have done better to block the pass."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Speaking about the Dier decision, he claimed: "The last minute decision is a clear penalty, but it was a tough day for both teams and for the referee as well."

Watford had a great chance to win the game following the sending off of Davinson Sanchez in the 52nd minute for an elbow to the face of Richarlison. Yet despite the man advantage, Watford could not break down a resilient Tottenham rearguard, but not for the want of trying.

Silva stated: "In that moment it looked a red card. It was a difficult match for the officials, but it looked a red card.

"We tried to win the game, we had chances, like Tottenham had as well. We did everything to try to win. It was a good attitude from both teams."

The result at Vicarage Road sees Silva's side remain in 8th in the Premier League to maintain their strong start to the season.

Next for Watford is a tough trip to Turf Moor to face fellow over-achievers Burnley, with Silva adamant his side keeps the high standards they have already set.

He concluded: "It is most important we keep working hard to improve our team and to improve as players. We started this season but we have a lot of work to do and we have to keep going."