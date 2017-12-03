Rafa Benitez Denies Any Claims of Confidence Issues Following Defeat to Chelsea

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has categorically denied any claim that his side is suffering from a crisis of confidence following their disappointing defeat to reigning champions Chelsea.

The Magpies have won one of their last nine league games which has caused them to slip down the table, with a potential relegation battle within reach.

However, when asked if his side were struggling with confidence during the poor run of form the former Liverpool boss denied claims, stating: 'No, it's a problem with the level of the Premier League.

"I'm not concerned about the poor run, I'm just concerned on improving the players."

Many expected Newcastle to lose to Chelsea, however, what came as a surprise was the fact that many fans booed their former manager on his first return to Stamford Bridge since leaving the club in 2013.

Hostile chants and booing could be heard all around the ground but the Spaniard brushed it off by stating: "I didn't realise, I was just focused on the game."

Newcastle welcome Leicester to St James's Park in their next game as they look to get their season back on track.