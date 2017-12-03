Rafa Benitez Denies Any Claims of Confidence Issues Following Defeat to Chelsea

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has categorically denied any claim that his side is suffering from a crisis of confidence following their disappointing defeat to reigning champions Chelsea.

The Magpies have won one of their last nine league games which has caused them to slip down the table, with a potential relegation battle within reach.

However, when asked if his side were struggling with confidence during the poor run of form the former Liverpool boss denied claims, stating: 'No, it's a problem with the level of the Premier League.

"I'm not concerned about the poor run, I'm just concerned on improving the players."

Many expected Newcastle to lose to Chelsea, however, what came as a surprise was the fact that many fans booed their former manager on his first return to Stamford Bridge since leaving the club in 2013.

Hostile chants and booing could be heard all around the ground but the Spaniard brushed it off by stating: "I didn't realise, I was just focused on the game."

Newcastle welcome Leicester to St James's Park in their next game as they look to get their season back on track.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters