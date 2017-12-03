Sean Dyche Pleased With Burnley's Competitiveness Despite Defeat to Leicester City

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Burnley suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Leicester City, but manager Sean Dyche was pleased that the game was a close affair.

Speaking to the BBC, Dyche stated that keeping games competitive is important for him as a manager. Burnley showed a spirited display in the first half, but were unable to translate their pressure into goals.

"At the end we have a chance to nick one but [we did] not [get] the rub of the green. We like the fact we are keeping games tight, that's an important theme for me. I've said to the players: 'We're progressing.'"

Reflecting on the defeat, Dyche added that the Foxes have been playing well, but was disappointed with the goal that they conceded.

"They're in good form. It was a poor goal from our point of view. In the second half it becomes a bit more like a basketball match and they defend and counter."

Robbie Brady suffered a serious injury during the match and was stretchered off in the first half, something which contributed to Burnley's loss of momentum.

When asked about Brady, Dyche replied: "We're waiting on news but we think it's more serious than not serious. We'll just have to wait and see."

Burnley face form side Watford next at Turf Moor and the 46-year-old will be hoping that the Clarets are able to return to winning ways.

