Sky Pundit Paul Merson Touts Crystal Palace Star as a Priority Signing for Tottenham in January

Gillette Soccer Saturday regular Paul Merson has suggested for Tottenham to go out and sign Wilfried Zaha in January.

Spurs are not blessed with an array of wingers - Christian Eriksen has often had to drift out wide, Erik Lamela has been injured and is short of match practice, Moussa Sissoko is inconsistent and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou seemingly unfancied.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The club has long been linked with a move for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, which is a move that could still materialise, but Merson reckons the north Londoners should be prioritising Palace's Zaha.

He said on Soccer Saturday, as quoted by HITC: "I’m not sure, I think I’ve got a few of them. I’d go for Zaha if I was Tottenham. They need more pace. Zaha ticks more boxes for Tottenham."

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Zaha has certainly been a shining light for the Premier league's basement-dwellers so far - although he has been injured for the majority, Palace's points tally is largely thanks to the contributions of the Ivorian.

The Selhurst Park outfit will be desperate to keep hold of Zaha, as it looks highly likely they'll be in the thick of another relegation battle this season.

Spurs might make it difficult for them - they are in real need of an injection of quality at the moment, and have lost a lot of ground on the clubs vying for Champions League spots and the title itself.

