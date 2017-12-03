Sky Pundit Paul Merson Touts Crystal Palace Star as a Priority Signing for Tottenham in January

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

Gillette Soccer Saturday regular Paul Merson has suggested for Tottenham to go out and sign Wilfried Zaha in January.

Spurs are not blessed with an array of wingers - Christian Eriksen has often had to drift out wide, Erik Lamela has been injured and is short of match practice, Moussa Sissoko is inconsistent and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou seemingly unfancied.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The club has long been linked with a move for Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez, which is a move that could still materialise, but Merson reckons the north Londoners should be prioritising Palace's Zaha.

He said on Soccer Saturday, as quoted by HITC: "I’m not sure, I think I’ve got a few of them. I’d go for Zaha if I was Tottenham. They need more pace. Zaha ticks more boxes for Tottenham."

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Zaha has certainly been a shining light for the Premier league's basement-dwellers so far - although he has been injured for the majority, Palace's points tally is largely thanks to the contributions of the Ivorian.

The Selhurst Park outfit will be desperate to keep hold of Zaha, as it looks highly likely they'll be in the thick of another relegation battle this season.

Spurs might make it difficult for them - they are in real need of an injection of quality at the moment, and have lost a lot of ground on the clubs vying for Champions League spots and the title itself.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters