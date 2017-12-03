Wary Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Insists West Ham Clash Is Just as Big a Game as the Derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has placed a huge importance on Sunday's clash with West Ham, claiming it to be just as important as the upcoming Manchester derby.

The Citizens are soaring at the moment and are currently on a win streak of 19 games in all competitions - their last defeat in the calendar year coming all the way back in April.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

They are currently leading the way in the Premier League by five points after Manchester United beat Arsenal at the Emirates in Saturday's teatime game, and Guardiola reckons Sunday's visit by the Hammers is just as big a deal as the derby is shaping up to be.

He said, as quoted by the Mail: "It counts the same, three points. United is not six points. That is why it's better to be calm and prepare for West Ham as well as possible.

"I cannot deny we're in better form than West Ham. We have better results than West Ham. But why do I have to think it's already done or that it will be easy? Please don't say that word.



"Why would I think it's only West Ham so now we're going to pick six or seven players from the second team to join us. I think it's ridiculous. We have to respect them. And the best respect is to be serious and play as well as possible. That's what we have done so far."

City are the overwhelming favourites for Sunday's game, and will be looking to heap more misery on new Irons boss David Moyes, who is yet to record his first victory for the Londoners.

