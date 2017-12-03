Zidane Rues Missed Chances as the Real Madrid Boss Claims His Side 'Deserved More' at San Mames

After watching Barcelona drop points earlier in the day at home to Celta Vigo, it was expected that Real Madrid would cut the deficit and pick up three points at San Mames against Athletic Bilbao.

However, addressing the media after the 0-0 stalemate, via the club's official website, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane believed his side 'deserved more' from the game, despite a lack of clear-cut chances in a tricky encounter.

"I go away from here feeling very disappointed, because after the good performance we put in, we deserved more from the game," said the French boss post-match. "We knew that this was a chance to cut the gap at the top. We deserved more from it.

"We played very well and had our chances, but the ball just didn't want to go in. I'm disappointed because my players put in a lot of effort. We can't change anything now and we must keep this same frame of mind".

All Zidane could reflect on was the positives, stating that if they had been more clinical then the outcome could have been different and they would be much closer to their main rivals in La Liga.

"Scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do and we managed to create the chances, but it just wouldn't go in for us," added Zidane. "We have to keep going. We can't do anything about today at this stage.

"Had we managed to score in both games we would have four more points and things would be different. It would have been great to claw some points back. We haven't managed to do so, but I'm sure that we'll get another chance to reduce the gap on the leading pack."