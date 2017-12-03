Zidane Rues Missed Chances as the Real Madrid Boss Claims His Side 'Deserved More' at San Mames

By 90Min
December 03, 2017

After watching Barcelona drop points earlier in the day at home to Celta Vigo, it was expected that Real Madrid would cut the deficit and pick up three points at San Mames against Athletic Bilbao.

However, addressing the media after the 0-0 stalemate, via the club's official website, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane believed his side 'deserved more' from the game, despite a lack of clear-cut chances in a tricky encounter.

"I go away from here feeling very disappointed, because after the good performance we put in, we deserved more from the game," said the French boss post-match. "We knew that this was a chance to cut the gap at the top. We deserved more from it.

"We played very well and had our chances, but the ball just didn't want to go in. I'm disappointed because my players put in a lot of effort. We can't change anything now and we must keep this same frame of mind".

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

All Zidane could reflect on was the positives, stating that if they had been more clinical then the outcome could have been different and they would be much closer to their main rivals in La Liga.

"Scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do and we managed to create the chances, but it just wouldn't go in for us," added Zidane. "We have to keep going. We can't do anything about today at this stage.

"Had we managed to score in both games we would have four more points and things would be different. It would have been great to claw some points back. We haven't managed to do so, but I'm sure that we'll get another chance to reduce the gap on the leading pack."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters