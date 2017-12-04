Ander Herrera Talks Up United's Title Chances Ahead of Manchester City Derby

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has sent out a warning to title rivals Manchester City that his side are gunning for top spot ahead of the two giants meeting this weekend. 

The Citizens currently find themselves eight points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to an English top-flight equalling 13-game winning run which was maintained by David Silva's late finish against West Ham United on Sunday evening. 


However, Jose Mourinho's men also find themselves in outstanding form, with their emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday their fourth in succession, and the Spaniard believes his side are finding form at the right time ahead of Sunday's derby. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"We are second and chasing to be top of the table", the 28-year-old told the Daily Star.

"It was a fantastic result [at Arsenal] with some great performances. David [De Gea] was amazing, and we were clinical in the first half, with two chances in the first 15 minutes and two goals.

"Then of course Arsenal have a lot of quality and they were going to create chances, but for the two or three big ones they had, David was there so we’re very happy.

"Jesse [Lingard] is on fire now, Paul [Pogba] as well, it’s a pity he got a red card.

"Romelu [Lukaku] didn’t score but he helped us a lot. The centre-backs – Victor [Lindelof] is in fantastic form right now. So we are optimistic of course."

However, before the two Manchester outfits collide at Old Trafford, the Red Devils must turn their attention to gaining qualification from their Champions League group following a disappointing result against Basel last time out. 

"I’m not thinking about Sunday, now it’s about CSKA [Moscow]", Herrera added. "We are not qualified yet so we don’t think about Manchester City yet."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters