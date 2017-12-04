Ander Herrera Talks Up United's Title Chances Ahead of Manchester City Derby

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has sent out a warning to title rivals Manchester City that his side are gunning for top spot ahead of the two giants meeting this weekend.

However, Jose Mourinho's men also find themselves in outstanding form, with their emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday their fourth in succession, and the Spaniard believes his side are finding form at the right time ahead of Sunday's derby.

"We are second and chasing to be top of the table", the 28-year-old told the Daily Star.

"It was a fantastic result [at Arsenal] with some great performances. David [De Gea] was amazing, and we were clinical in the first half, with two chances in the first 15 minutes and two goals.

"Then of course Arsenal have a lot of quality and they were going to create chances, but for the two or three big ones they had, David was there so we’re very happy.

A perfect night in London 💪🏻 #mufc pic.twitter.com/GZ4Bgj9SvM — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) December 2, 2017

"Jesse [Lingard] is on fire now, Paul [Pogba] as well, it’s a pity he got a red card.

"Romelu [Lukaku] didn’t score but he helped us a lot. The centre-backs – Victor [Lindelof] is in fantastic form right now. So we are optimistic of course."

However, before the two Manchester outfits collide at Old Trafford, the Red Devils must turn their attention to gaining qualification from their Champions League group following a disappointing result against Basel last time out.

"I’m not thinking about Sunday, now it’s about CSKA [Moscow]", Herrera added. "We are not qualified yet so we don’t think about Manchester City yet."