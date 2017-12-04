Arsenal Reportedly Considering Making a January Move for Sevilla Midfielder Steven N'Zonzi

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi could be set to make a return to the Premier League in the new year, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the midfielder, who has fallen out with the Sevilla hierarchy.

The France international was supposedly a transfer target of the Gunners in the summer transfer window, with many supporters viewing N'Zonzi as an alternative to their current defensive midfielder, Granit Xhaka.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

However, with the 28-year-old currently out of favour in Seville, Arsenal could be the ones to end his La Liga nightmare.





N'Zonzi has not been included in the Sevilla matchday squad for two successive weeks in the league, with relations between himself and manager, Eduardo Berizzo, deteriorating further since he was pulled off at half time in the Champions League game against Liverpool.

At 3-0 down to the Merseyside outfit at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, N'Zonzi left the stadium completely after being substituted before skipping training the following day and accusing his manager of favouritism.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Following the defensive midfielder's actions, Sevilla are now open to offers for the Frenchman, with Arsenal the frontrunners to land his signature and secure his return to the Premier League, as reported by the Sun.

N'Zonzi's buyout clause with Sevilla sits at £35m, a relatively cheap price tag given the nature of the current transfer market. However, it is possible that Arsenal could be able to secure a deal for the midfielder for significantly less than his current price tag, depending on how eager Sevilla would be to get him off their books.

Formerly of Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, Arsenal would be N'Zonzi's third Premier League club, and could prove to be the experienced defensive anchor in midfield that the Gunners need.