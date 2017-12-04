Barcelona Beat Arsenal & Chelsea to Signing of Teenage Star Likened to Gerard Pique

Barcelona will secure the signing of highly-rated Osasuna youngster Iker San Vicente on a free transfer, according to Diario de Navarra.

The Blaugrana are reportedly in contact with Osasuna and are on the verge of finalising a deal.





The 16-year-old will be integrated into Barcelona's Juvenil B squad upon his arrival, having refused to sign a new deal at Osasuna.

#FCBMasia | El Barça ficha a uno de los centrales más prometedores de Españahttps://t.co/gMmD1uKJrB pic.twitter.com/uA0cWrJlVj — Diario SPORT (@sport) December 3, 2017

San Vicente will be signed on a one-year contract due to a rule in Spain which prevents players up to the age of 16 signing longer deals until they pen their first professional contract.

The teenager, who has been dubbed the 'new Gerard Pique' by some admirers who are particularly keen on hyperbole, had also attracted the attention of Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

He is regarded as one of the most promising young players in Spain, and was last month watched by Arsenal scouts.

San Vicente was also tracked by Serie A champions Juventus, but Barcelona have beaten the competition to lure him to the Nou Camp.

The Catalan club's scouts have been hugely impressed by the defender, and he is seen as a potential replacement for Eric Garcia, who left for Manchester City.

San Vicente will link up with midfielder Robert Navarro at Barcelona, with whom he shares the same agent and former club.