Barcelona Told to Pay £44m for Brazilian After Leaked Photo Shows Midfielder in Blaugrana Colours

Barcelona have been instructed to pay over £40m, if they want to secure the signing of Grêmio midfielder Arthur.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Camp Nou and is also believed to also be attracting interest from Atlético Madrid.





However, after a picture of Arthur wearing a Barcelona shirt was leaked online, Grêmio's president has said that the club are not in negotiations with anyone over Arthur's future.

A pic of Arthur (Grêmio) with Barcelona's sporting director Robert Fernández has also leaked. Grêmio say there are no offers from Barcelona yet. pic.twitter.com/Mk1XGtuWVC — Paulo Freitas (@Cynegeticus) December 2, 2017

"Arthur has a contract with Grêmio and a release clause of £44m," Romildo Bolzan told RAC1. "If they pay that we can't do anything but there is no conversation or negotiations open."

It is understood that Grêmio may look to take action against Barcelona for 'tapping up' their young midfielder after a photo emerged online of representatives from the Catalan side standing alongside Arthur.

Grêmio recently secured a 3-1 aggregate victory over Argentine side Club Atlético Lanús in the final of the Copa Libertadores and it is understood that Barca's sporting director, Robert Fernández, was in attendance to scout Arthur ahead of a proposed transfer.

Arthur, who idolises Barcelona legend Andreas Iniesta, will see his contract at Grêmio expire in 2019 and would be free to join the club he has supported as a child. However, if the Blaugrana don't want to wait to secure his signature they will have to meet Arthur's £44m release clause.