Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Bemoans Decision Not to Award 'Stonewall' Penalty in Southampton Draw

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has criticised referee John Moss' decision not to award what he called a "stonewall" penalty in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Adam Smith was booked with the game still goalless having been adjudged to have dived in the box under Sofiane Boufal's challenge.

And Howe, speaking after the game, was angry at the decision which came minutes before Ryan Fraser opened the scoring.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It was a clear penalty. I felt it at the time," Howe told BBC Sport. "I could not believe what the referee did and to see it again makes you feel even worse, it's one of the most stonewall penalties you will see all season.

"We also lose (Smith) to suspension, so it's a huge blow. All he (the ref) can do is look at it and learn from it. I can't ask for more than that. Everyone wants to see diving taken out of the game but maybe he was looking for it where it hadn't happened."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Southampton went on to level the scores in the second-half through Charlie Austin, although Howe was complimentary of his side's performance.

"It was much better from us today," he added. "Today we were good, Southampton were good too, there was no thought about settling for a point from either side. But we were disappointed, having taken the lead, not to hold on."

A draw left Bournemouth in 14th place in the Premier League standings, five points above the relegation zone.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters