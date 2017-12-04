Burnley Star is Keeping His 'Fingers Crossed' as Compatriot Waits on Injury News

Stephen Ward has said that seeing Robbie Brady go off on a stretcher during Burnley's match with Leicester City on Saturday will be a "massive loss" for the club.

The extent of Brady's injury is yet to be confirmed, with the Republic of Ireland winger only going for scans on his knee on Saturday evening. However, Ward is fearing the worst and said that although Burnley's talisman will be sorely missed, the club have dealt with similar setbacks before.

Sean Dyche confirms that Robbie Brady was taken to hospital following the injury suffered at Leicester City.



SD: "We're awaiting news, but we think it's more likely serious, than not serious." — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 2, 2017

"Obviously, we don’t know the extent of it yet but it didn’t look great," Ward said, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph. "Fingers crossed that it’s not as bad as it looked.

"He’s been outstanding for us recently and if it is bad he’ll be a massive loss for us.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"We’ll await the news and we wish him well because he’s been great for us. He’s great to have in the dressing room too so our thoughts are with him if it is bad.

"It’s another test for the squad but we’ve dealt with these kinds of setbacks before."

To add insult to Brady's injury, Burnley lost in their trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday. 21-year-old Demarai Gray scored the only goal of the game, capitalising on a rare mistake from the Clarets goalkeeper, Nick Pope.