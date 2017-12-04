Calls for Retrospective Action After Fabien Delph's Dive Instigates City's Comeback Win

Manchester City scored yet another late winner to defeat a spirited West Ham United on Sunday and record a 13th consecutive Premier League win. The victory now leaves City one win away from equalling the all-time record set by Arsenal in 2002.

However, after being frustrated by the east Londoners during the first half the Citizens hit back after half time when youngster Declan Rice was adjudged to have brought Fabian Delph down on the edge of the box.





From the resulting free-kick, Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi got them back on terms in the 57th minute after a predatory finish from a cross from Gabriel Jesus after the initial free kick had been saved by Adrian.

Plenty of calls for the FA to act on Fabian Delph's 'dive' this evening. https://t.co/6jAS65neqo — West Ham United News (@WestHam_fl) December 3, 2017

Reported by Give Me Sport some supporters are calling for retrospective action accusing the England international of diving to earn his side the free kick.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The new rules state that Delph, if found guilty, could serve a two match ban if the FA chooses to take action. Everton's Oumar Niasse recently suffered a similar fate for his dive against Crystal Palace which earned his side a penalty in the recent 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

If there is enough evidence to pursue action it could potentially mean that Delph will be out of the colossal Manchester derby at Old Trafford next Sunday.

Manchester United are already missing influential French international Paul Pogba after his sending off against Arsenal with his crude challenge on Hector Bellerin over the weekend.