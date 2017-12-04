Carlo Ancelotti Says Serie A Is 'Most Interesting' League in Europe Amid Links of AC Milan Return

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti has suggested he might be interested in a return to Serie A amid repeated rumours linking him with AC Milan.

The Italian tactician has been out of a job since his dismissal at Bayern Munich in September, but recently claimed that he intends to make his comeback next season.

Ancelotti has been linked with the vacant Italy job, while former club Milan were believed to have been interested before appointing Gennaro Gattuso.

"Over the last few months I've been linked to all sorts, like Croatia, Saudi Arabia, China, Milan. I have never spoken to the new Milan directors," Ancelotti told La Domenica Sportiva, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"I will say that Serie A is curiously the most interesting in Europe right now, as there is a lot of competition, unlike in France."

Asked about a potential move to Serie A champions Juventus, Ancelotti added: "Everyone knows what my past was, so I don't want to go against my past. 

"I am fond of [Juventus president] Andrea Agnelli, as he was just a kid when I was there. As I said, I don't go against my past."

Ancelotti remains out of football for the time being, although he offered Gattuso some advice after Sunday's disappointing 2-2 draw against bottom side Benevento.

Milan led 2-1 but conceded a last-minute equaliser when goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli headed home a free-kick.

"Coaches are there to blame when something doesn't work. I will tell Gattuso one thing: it is better to go down clinging to your ideas than to sink with the ideas of others," said Ancelotti.

"Whatever decision you make, if the club doesn't protect you, then you are dead. If you drop a player, he goes to the club to complain and they back him, you'll lose face with the other players. You can't recover from that. According to the media, I was fired by Bayern because I had five big players against me."

