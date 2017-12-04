Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Believes Eden Hazard is Yet to Reach the Peak of His Playing Career

According to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, his main man Eden Hazard is yet to reach the peak of his footballing career.

Despite putting in a truly world-class performance on Saturday against Newcastle in which the Belgian grabbed a brace, Conte firmly believes his resplendent performances of late are just the beginnings of a long, successful career.

As reported by the Daily Star, the Chelsea boss said, “I don’t think that Eden is at the peak of his career yet. I think he has a lot of improvement.

“He is a young player and it’s important for him to work, work, work in every training session to improve himself and then to have this kind of performance.

“You are at the top when you win the Ballon d’Or the first time, when you win the Champions League, when you win the World Cup.

“At that moment you are at the top of the world, so you are a great player."

The Italian goes on to say how the World Cup is the pinnacle of players' career to showcase their talents, and with Gareth Southgate's England side due to face Belgium in the group stages of next year's tournament, they'll need to be on the top of their game to stop Hazard and co.

“The World Cup is a great tournament, the best tournament in the world. In this tournament you can show your abilities and your skills and you can show that you are a top player. I think this is a great chance where every great player has to show his ability.”

The Blues boss also spoke of his desire to tie down Chelsea's Belgian duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois as soon as possible.

“For sure, I will be very happy when they can have this deal but this is the responsibility of the club to try to do this.

“They are both very young players and it will be great to keep them with us.”

Chelsea host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, with the Blues looking to continue their impressive form of late.