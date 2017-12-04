Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Believes Eden Hazard is Yet to Reach the Peak of His Playing Career

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

According to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, his main man Eden Hazard is yet to reach the peak of his footballing career.

Despite putting in a truly world-class performance on Saturday against Newcastle in which the Belgian grabbed a brace, Conte firmly believes his resplendent performances of late are just the beginnings of a long, successful career.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

As reported by the Daily Star, the Chelsea boss said, “I don’t think that Eden is at the peak of his career yet. I think he has a lot of improvement.

“He is a young player and it’s important for him to work, work, work in every training session to improve himself and then to have this kind of performance.

“You are at the top when you win the Ballon d’Or the first time, when you win the Champions League, when you win the World Cup.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“At that moment you are at the top of the world, so you are a great player."

The Italian goes on to say how the World Cup is the pinnacle of players' career to showcase their talents, and with Gareth Southgate's England side due to face Belgium in the group stages of next year's tournament, they'll need to be on the top of their game to stop Hazard and co.

“The World Cup is a great tournament, the best tournament in the world. In this tournament you can show your abilities and your skills and you can show that you are a top player. I think this is a great chance where every great player has to show his ability.”

The Blues boss also spoke of his desire to tie down Chelsea's Belgian duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois as soon as possible.

 “For sure, I will be very happy when they can have this deal but this is the responsibility of the club to try to do this.

“They are both very young players and it will be great to keep them with us.”

Chelsea host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, with the Blues looking to continue their impressive form of late.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters