Crystal Palace Boosted as Cherries Defender Faces Suspension Despite Referee 'Mistake'

Crystal Palace have been given a boost ahead of their upcoming Premier League match with Bournemouth on Saturday after Adam Smith's yellow card against Southampton has left the full-back facing a one-match suspension.

Despite receiving an apology from referee Jon Moss after the game, the official deciding to review the incident after the final whistle, Smith will still be ineligible to play at Selhurst Park this weekend.

Big shout for a Bournemouth penalty, but Adam Smith gets a yellow for a perceived dive. No denying there was contact..... Boufal a lucky boy — Off The Ball (@offtheball) December 3, 2017

"For the ref to book me doesn't help because that's my fifth yellow card of the season. I spoke to him after and he apologised and said it was a penalty," Smith revealed after the match.





"I don't mind him admitting it but the fact he booked me and can't get it rescinded means I'll miss the next game."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe also touched on the incident in a post-match press conference, claiming that he believes Moss was looking to book someone for simulation.

"It was a clear penalty. I felt it at the time," Howe said. "I could not believe what the referee did and to see it again makes you feel even worse, it's one of the most stonewall penalties you will see all season.

"We also lose [Smith] to suspension, so it's a huge blow.

"All he [Moss] can do is look at it and learn from it. I can't ask for more than that. Everyone wants to see diving taken out of the game but maybe he was looking for it where it hadn't happened."