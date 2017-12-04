Everton, West Ham, Stoke & Swansea Join the Race to Sign Augsburg Defender Daniel Opare

Everton, West Ham and Swansea are set to battle for the signature of Augsburg defender Daniel Opare, the Daily Mail have reported.

The Ghana international is expected to be available for around £3m in January with his contract set to expire in the summer.

He is not expected to negotiate a new contract with Augsburg, so the Bundesliga club are likely to listen to offers from interested parties.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Opare, who plays predominantly as a right-back, has made 12 appearances so far this season and has earned 16 Ghana caps.

There is also reportedly strong interest from a number of clubs elsewhere in Europe, including AC Milan, Sevilla and Marseille.

It remains to be seen whether Augsburg will look to cash in on Opare, although fears of losing him on a free might leave them with little choice.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

As well as interest from the aforementioned Premier League trio, Stoke are believed to have been monitoring the 27-year-old.

Manager Mark Hughes is believed to be searching for a new right wing-back, having been utilising Mame Biram Diouf in the position in recent weeks.

Opare is capable of playing on either flank and had spells at both Real Madrid and Porto earlier in his career before moving to Germany.