Ex-Chelsea Forward Pat Nevin Believes Manchester City Are Eyeing Up Young Blues Defender

Ex-Chelsea striker Pat Nevin reckons Manchester City are considering swooping for Chelsea's Andreas Christensen to help strengthen their defence.

The Daily Express confirmed that Nevin, who played for the Blues between 1983 and 1988, firmly believes that Pep Guardiola is eyeing up the impressive 21-year-old Dane as an option to strengthen his defence, which has looked shaky since an injury lay off to in-form John Stones.

Pass Success 100%#CHESWA pic.twitter.com/IjSDh77WTy — abdou (@abdouCFClamps) November 29, 2017

Speaking to Irish radio station Newstalk, Nevin said: "I heard a wee whisper, and I don’t know if it’s true, but the player he would really like more than anyone else is Andreas Christensen from Chelsea." He then added: “That’s the one he’d really like."

Christensen has impressed fans and critics alike with his composed performances in Chelsea's defence since the departure of John Terry, and will also be at next summer's World Cup with Denmark after helping them overcome Northern Ireland in the play-offs.

Christensen has been with the Blues since 2012, making 12 appearances for the senior side. He also spent two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017, impressing with the Germans and winning their player of the year award in the 2015/16 season.