Ex-Chelsea Forward Pat Nevin Believes Manchester City Are Eyeing Up Young Blues Defender

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Ex-Chelsea striker Pat Nevin reckons Manchester City are considering swooping for Chelsea's Andreas Christensen to help strengthen their defence.

The Daily Express confirmed that Nevin, who played for the Blues between 1983 and 1988, firmly believes that Pep Guardiola is eyeing up the impressive 21-year-old Dane as an option to strengthen his defence, which has looked shaky since an injury lay off to in-form John Stones.

Speaking to Irish radio station Newstalk, Nevin said: "I heard a wee whisper, and I don’t know if it’s true, but the player he would really like more than anyone else is Andreas Christensen from Chelsea."  He then added: “That’s the one he’d really like."

Christensen has impressed fans and critics alike with his composed performances in Chelsea's defence since the departure of John Terry, and will also be at next summer's World Cup with Denmark after helping them overcome Northern Ireland in the play-offs. 

Christensen has been with the Blues since 2012, making 12 appearances for the senior side. He also spent two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017, impressing with the Germans and winning their player of the year award in the 2015/16 season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters