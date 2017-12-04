Ex-Premier League Talisman Chris Sutton Labels One Area of Attack Where Liverpool Could Improve

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Former Chelsea, Glasgow Celtic and England striker Chris Sutton has stated he believes despite Liverpool's fine run of form in front of goal this season, the club are missing an influential figure in attack who can lead the line. 

The Reds showed the clinical side of their game once again at the weekend, strolling to a 5-1 romp over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. 

A brace for Robert Firmino and solitary efforts from Emre Can and Philippe Coutinho were topped off by a Lewis Dunk own-goal which saw the Merseysiders secure their sixth win from their last seven across all competitions. 


During their struggles, Liverpool's problems barely ever lie in the attacking third, with the two aforementioned Brazilians, summer signing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane able to cut through defences with ease. 


However, Jurgen Klopp's men have, on occasion, come unstuck when attempting to break teams down, and Sutton believes that is due to the lack of a leading frontman to offer an alternative approach. 

"If I was picking my dream front three from the two squads, I would have to include Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane over Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling", the 44-year-old wrote in his column in the Daily Mail as he compared the Reds to league leaders Manchester City.

"If I have one criticism it is that they lack a No 9, such as Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus. 

"Without a traditional target man, Liverpool struggled to break teams down earlier in the season. That’s why I would pick Aguero in my combined Liverpool-City front three."

Liverpool have recently been linked with unsettled Borussia Dortmund talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with misfiring striker Daniel Sturridge set to be facing the Anfield exit door this term. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters