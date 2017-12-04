Merseyside Derby Headlines FA Cup Third-Round Draw

In a twist of FA Cup draw fate, Liverpool will host rival Everton in the third round, while their Premier League peers largely enjoyed a more favorable outcome.

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

The FA Cup third round draw has thrown up a potential classic, pitting Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton against each other at Anfield. 

The draw was one of derbies for the Premier League sides, with Brighton and Crystal Palace getting a chance to improve on the dull 0-0 draw they played out last week. 

A handful of upsets look on the cards, with bright Championship side Fulham hosting a hit-and-miss Southampton team and struggling West Ham traveling to Shrewsbury. 

The lowest ranked team left in the competition are Slough Town, who face League One Rochdale at their Berkshire home after the conclusion of the draw on Monday night. The winner of that tie will face Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium. 

The FA Cup Third Round draw in full

Ipswich vs Sheffield United

Watford vs Bristol City

Birmingham City vs Burton Albion

Liverpool vs Everton

Brighton vs Crystal Palace 

Aston Villa vs Woking or Peterbrorough

Bournemouth vs AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry vs Stoke

Newport County vs Leeds

Bolton vs Huddersfield

Port Vale or Yeovil vs Bradford

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Brentford vs Notts County

QPR vs MK Dons

Manchester United vs Derby County

Forest Green or Exeter vs West Brom

Doncaster vs Slough or Rochdale

Tottenham vs AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland

Fleetwood Town or Hereford vs Leicester

Blackburn or Crewe vs Hull City

Cardiff vs Mansfield

Manchester City vs Burnley

Shrewsbury vs West Ham

Wolves vs Swansea

Stevenage vs Reading

Newcastle vs Luton

Millwall vs Barnsley

Fulham vs Southampton

Wycombe vs Preston

Norwich vs Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle vs Sheffield Wednesday

