In a twist of FA Cup draw fate, Liverpool will host rival Everton in the third round, while their Premier League peers largely enjoyed a more favorable outcome.
The FA Cup third round draw has thrown up a potential classic, pitting Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton against each other at Anfield.
The draw was one of derbies for the Premier League sides, with Brighton and Crystal Palace getting a chance to improve on the dull 0-0 draw they played out last week.
A handful of upsets look on the cards, with bright Championship side Fulham hosting a hit-and-miss Southampton team and struggling West Ham traveling to Shrewsbury.
The lowest ranked team left in the competition are Slough Town, who face League One Rochdale at their Berkshire home after the conclusion of the draw on Monday night. The winner of that tie will face Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium.
The FA Cup Third Round draw in full
Ipswich vs Sheffield United
Watford vs Bristol City
Birmingham City vs Burton Albion
Liverpool vs Everton
Brighton vs Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs Woking or Peterbrorough
Bournemouth vs AFC Fylde or Wigan
Coventry vs Stoke
Newport County vs Leeds
Bolton vs Huddersfield
Port Vale or Yeovil vs Bradford
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Brentford vs Notts County
QPR vs MK Dons
Manchester United vs Derby County
Forest Green or Exeter vs West Brom
Doncaster vs Slough or Rochdale
Tottenham vs AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough vs Sunderland
Fleetwood Town or Hereford vs Leicester
Blackburn or Crewe vs Hull City
Cardiff vs Mansfield
Manchester City vs Burnley
Shrewsbury vs West Ham
Wolves vs Swansea
Stevenage vs Reading
Newcastle vs Luton
Millwall vs Barnsley
Fulham vs Southampton
Wycombe vs Preston
Norwich vs Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle vs Sheffield Wednesday