Inter Director Confident Mauro Icardi Will Stay Despite Mounting Real Madrid Speculation

Internazionale director of sport Piero Ausilio has acknowledged that interest in Mauro Icardi is inevitable due his blistering form, but insisted that 2017/18's leading Serie A goalscorer doesn't need to be 'convinced to stay' in Milan.

Speaking to RAI Sport following Inter's 5-0 demolition of Chievo last night, Ausilio heaped praise onto Mauro Icardi who was on target for the 16th time this season in just 15 games.

He said: "Icardi is very good and can still improve since he is only 24."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"He has many opportunities to improve and the desire to do it, based on the work he does every day. He’s an advantage and added value for Inter. He is a force for this team."





Icardi's performances are catching the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs (most notably Real Madrid) but Ausilio's is sure that the lure of the Bernabeu won't be an irresistible one for the Argentine front man - who recently said he would 'let the phone ring' if Real called.

Ausilio said: "I do not think that Icardi needs to be convinced to stay at Inter because he has a long enough contract with us. The problem is Real Madrid’s, for they need to convince him to leave Inter."

Icardi has been at the forefront of a brilliant start to the Serie A season for Inter. Napoli's defeat to Juventus on Friday night means Luciano Spalletti's side are the only undefeated season left in the league.





Ausilio added: "We are good at the top of the standings, but we have to be very realistic. We have done a good job so far, but anything can before May."





"Everyone will have streaks, and in two weeks everything can change. It’s still possible to fail, but surely we want to stay where we are until the end."

With Icardi's goals firing Inter to the top of Serie A, fans will be hopeful their star man can stay in form for them long after the January window.