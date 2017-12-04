Jupp Heynckes Questions Predecessor Ancelotti's Decision to Snub Chance to Sign Lewandowski Backup

By 90Min
December 04, 2017

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has questioned Carlo Ancelotti's decision to pass up the chance to sign a second striker during the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians have suffered with injuries this season, with very little backup in attacking areas. 

Although Robert Lewandowski has managed the first half of the season unscathed, Heynckes doesn't understand why his predecessor wouldn't sign another striker.

"Yes, but the coach had not wanted one," Heynckes told Süddeutsche Zeitung when asked if not signing another striker was a mistake.

"You have to bear in mind; the coach explicitly said he did not want a second top striker. What should the club do?

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"It's not easy to find anybody in winter who can do an adequate job over a one or two-year timeframe. Therefore, I am of the opinion that you have to plan things correctly in the summer.

"In 2011/12, for example, we already had Mario Mandzukic and Mario Gomez as strikers. Despite that, we added Claudio Pizarro in the summer too. He arrived with us a few kilos overweight but we soon got him into shape."

Bayern have been strongly linked with a January move for TSG Hoffenheim striker Sandro Wagner. The 30-year-old has recently broken into Joachim Löw's national side, scoring five goals in just seven appearances. 

